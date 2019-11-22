Crime

Green County man arrested on suspicion of 7th OWI

Nov 22, 2019

Nov 22, 2019

TOWN OF ADAMS, Wis. - A Green County man was arrested on suspicion of his seventh OWI Thursday morning.

Deputies were checking on a stranded driver on Biggs Road in the Town of Adams around 11:45 a.m., according to a release by the Green County Sheriff's Office.

They said Carmen F. Ott, 66, of Browntown, was heading south on Biggs Road when he hit a limb in the road.

Ott was arrested on several charges including seventh-offense OWI and operating after revocation, the release said.

