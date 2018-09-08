Grant County deputy injured by OWI driver

Grant County Sheriff's Office Paige Rice

TOWN OF JAMESTOWN, Wis. - A Grant County deputy was hit and injured Saturday by a driver who was operating while intoxicated, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the deputy was on Highway 151 near Eagle Road in the Town of Jamestown around 2:25 a.m responding to a report of a large amount of hay in the roadway.

After the deputy was removing the debris, a Honda Accord driven by 28-year-old Paige Rice hit the back of his squad car, officials said.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.

After a brief investigation, officials learned that Rice was driving under the influence of intoxicants, according to the release. She was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing injury.

Rice is being held in Grant County Jail on a $5000 cash bond. She was not injured in crash, but her vehicle sustained heavy damage. The squad car also sustained heavy damage.