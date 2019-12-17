Grant County crash closes highway for about 4 hours

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - A crash in Grant County closed a road for about four hours Monday, officials said.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at 5:36 p.m. to a report of a crash on Highway 81 at County Road D between a semitractor-trailer and a pickup truck pulling a trailer.

According to the report, a 29-year-old Platteville man was driving west on Highway 81 in a

2007 F150 pulling a 12-foot Taskmaster trailer. Daniel B. Stewart, 54, of Ham Lake, Minnesota, was traveling east on Highway 81 in a 2019 Freightliner pulling a 2019 trailer, both owned by Ruan Transport.

Stewart's semitractor-trailer crossed the centerline, striking Johnson's F150 and the Taskmaster trailer. Stewart's Freightliner continued traveling across Highway 81 crashing into the north ditch, through a fence and coming to a stop in a pasture. Officials said the pickup driver was able to drive his vehicle to the side of the road. He and his 6-year-old passenger were not injured.

Stewart was treated by Southwest EMS and released at the scene. Highway 81 was closed for about 4 hours for removal of the semitractor-trailer with traffic being routed onto Old Lancaster Road. The taskmaster trailer was a total loss and had to be towed from the scene.

The sheriff's office said the F150 received damage but was able to be driven from the scene. The Freightliner tractor received severe damage and also had to be towed. Stewart will be issued citations for operating left of center and failure to maintain control of vehicle.

