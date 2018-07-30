Gold-dipped rose stolen from grave, sheriff's office says
OXFORD, Wis. - Officials in Marquette County are investigating the recent theft of items from a headstone, according to a news release.
The Marquette County Sheriff's Office said a person reported to police in Oxford that a 24-karat gold-dipped rose and an eagle wind spinner were stolen from Lee Reichhoff's headstone.
According to a Crime Stoppers report, the items were put on the headstone on July 20 for an anniversary. They were discovered stolen on Sunday.
The village of Oxford police and Marquette County Sheriff's Office are investigating the theft.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-297-8477.
