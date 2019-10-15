Girl reports being approached by strange man in Madison, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A 12-year-old girl told police she was approached by a man Monday afternoon while walking on Madison's south side.

The girl said she was walking in the area of West Olin Avenue, near Homer Court, when a man stopped his vehicle and asked her where the closest dog park was located.

The girl pointed and kept walking, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The girl told officers the man continued to drive along and ask her questions, including where she was headed, police said.

The girl returned home safely.

Madison police describe the man as white, in his 40s, with a gray beard and brown glasses. Police said the man was driving a brown, "Suburban-like" SUV with "a lot of junk" in it.

No license plate information is available.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.