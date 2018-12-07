Girl gets away after man tries to grab her near bus stop, police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a young girl was able to get away from a suspicious man who tried to grab her, according to a news release.

The juvenile girl reported that she was walking to a bus stop on the 700 block of Odana Lane around 7:45 a.m. Thursday when she was grabbed by a man.

The girl was able to get away and report the incident to police, according to the news release.

The suspicious person is described as a white man with scratches on his face and white facial hair that includes mustache and a long goatee. He was wearing a green and black jacket with a blue baseball cap and black, circular glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers or the Madison Police Department.