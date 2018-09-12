Gas station robbery investigators release photos, ask public's help

MADISON, Wis. - Investigators released photos from gas station robberies in Madison and asked for the public's help in the case.

The Shell gas station at 3401 University Ave. was robbed twice in nine days, police said.

The store was robbed at 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 2, according to the report. The robber came behind the counter and held a knife to the throat of the clerk, demanding cash from the register. He left with cash, police said.

The store was robbed again Tuesday when a man came in alone and then went behind the counter with a knife, leaving with cash.

On Wednesday, investigators released a photo of the robber from each case, saying they believe the robberies are connected.

No one was injured in either incident, police said.

The robber in the first robbery was described as possibly Hispanic or Caucasian, 5 feet, 8 inches or 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a slender build. He was wearing a black hooded jacket with the hood up.

In the second robbery, the man was described as Hispanic, about 20 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with an average build. He was wearing a white hat.

Police asked anyone with information about the identity of the person in either photo or tips about the crimes to call the department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

Sept. 2 robbery surveillance image via Madison PD

Sept. 2 robbery surveillance image via Madison PD

Sept. 11 robbery surveillance image via Madison PD