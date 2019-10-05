Four people displaced after drunken driver crashes into house, police say
BELOIT, Wis. - A 40-year-old man was arrested after he crashed into a Beloit home early Saturday morning, according to police.
Police said the man was driving at an excessive rate of speed while impaired and hit the home at 1:30 a.m.
Beloit police said the four occupants of the first-floor apartment at 1131 Woodward Ave. were displaced because of the crash. According to a Facebook post, the Red Cross is helping those individuals.
The man was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and first-offense OWI. He was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
