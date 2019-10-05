Crime

Four people displaced after drunken driver crashes into house, police say

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2019 12:51 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 12:51 PM CDT

BELOIT, Wis. - A 40-year-old man was arrested after he crashed into a Beloit home early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was driving at an excessive rate of speed while impaired and hit the home at 1:30 a.m.

Beloit police said the four occupants of the first-floor apartment at 1131 Woodward Ave. were displaced because of the crash. According to a Facebook post, the Red Cross is helping those individuals.

The man was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and first-offense OWI. He was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration