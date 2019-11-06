Four men rob east side business, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Four masked men robbed an east side business Wednesday morning after they ordered an employee to let them inside the building, according to an incident report.
Police said the employee arrived at PL$ Check Cashing on E. Washington Avenue to open the business when four masked men approached her. According to the incident report, at least one of them had a gun. The woman let the men inside, and they stole money from the safe, police said.
The victim said the robbers were all black males in their teens wearing mostly dark clothing, hoodies and masks, according to the report.
