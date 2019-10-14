Fort Atkinson man accused of exposing himself at Madison laundromat

MADISON, Wis. - A Fort Atkinson man is accused of exposing himself to a woman at a Madison laundromat last month.

The Madison Police Department said 73-year-old Britton D. McKenzie was arrested Sunday on suspicion of lewd and lascivious behavior in connection with an incident at Carol's Milwaukee Street Laundry on Sept. 4.

Madison police said a woman called police at about 9:30 p.m. to report that a stranger had exposed himself as she was doing her laundry. The victim told police that the man, who she described as being elderly and well dressed, began making small talk prior to the exposure. The description she provided is similar to one given by a victim who had a similar experience with a man at a McFarland laundry business Tuesday night.

Police said Monday that a Madison police detective developed a suspect in the case, and Fort Atkinson police took McKenzie into custody Sunday night.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.