Former UW Badger football player Quintez Cephus found not guilty in sexual assault trial

Crime

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 04:04 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 10:14 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Former UW Badger football player Quintez Cephus was found not guilty on charges of second- and third-degree sexual assault for alleged attacks on two 18-year-old women in 2018.

 

 

Cephus has said the women wanted to have sex, but they testified they were too drunk to consent.

Prosecutors continued to make the case in Dane County Court Friday that two women were victims of sexual assault, and had nothing to gain by making up claims of rape. 

Defense attorneys claimed the stories were inconsistent and that the victims consented to sex with Cephus with words and actions throughout the night. 

 

 

Cephus took the stand Friday in his own defense, telling the jury that he had a "consensual threesome" with the two women.

Closing arguments were made Friday afternoon. The jury went into deliberation at about 3:15 p.m., and the verdict was ready in about 45 minutes.  

The jury, chosen Monday, was made up of fourteen white jurors, including eight women and six men. 

 

