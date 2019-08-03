Former UW Badger football player Quintez Cephus found not guilty in sexual assault trial

MADISON, Wis. - Former UW Badger football player Quintez Cephus was found not guilty on charges of second- and third-degree sexual assault for alleged attacks on two 18-year-old women in 2018.

VERDICT REACHED: Quintez #Cephus has been found not guilty of third degree sexual assault, not guilty of second-degree sexual assault — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) August 2, 2019

Cephus has said the women wanted to have sex, but they testified they were too drunk to consent.

Prosecutors continued to make the case in Dane County Court Friday that two women were victims of sexual assault, and had nothing to gain by making up claims of rape.

Defense attorneys claimed the stories were inconsistent and that the victims consented to sex with Cephus with words and actions throughout the night.

Cephus tells the courtroom that one of the victims went straight into his room when they got to his apt. from the bars and took all her clothes off. He says the other girl followed him into his room and they "never said stop." — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) August 2, 2019

Cephus took the stand Friday in his own defense, telling the jury that he had a "consensual threesome" with the two women.

Closing arguments were made Friday afternoon. The jury went into deliberation at about 3:15 p.m., and the verdict was ready in about 45 minutes.

The jury, chosen Monday, was made up of fourteen white jurors, including eight women and six men.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.