Former MPD officer sentenced to 30 days in jail for OWI with child in car

Former MPD officer sentenced to 30 days - A former Madison police officer was sentenced Friday to jail time for driving while drunk with a child in the car, according to court records.

Kelly Hoeft was sentenced to 30 days in jail with Huber. Her license was revoked for 14 months, and she is required to have an ignition interlock device for 14 months.

Hoeft pleaded guilty in October to first-offense operating while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 16. A charge for operating with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration with a minor in the vehicle was dismissed.

A criminal complaint said someone called 911 after seeing Hoeft's car plow through some road signs in August 2017. Her blood alcohol content was 0.27 and she had a child in the back seat, according to court documents.

