Former Midwest Horse Fair director faces theft charges

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 01:52 PM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 01:52 PM CST

COLUMBUS, Wis. - Police in south-central Wisconsin say the former executive director of an annual fair that draws horse enthusiasts from across the U.S. is facing charges for stealing money from the organization.

A Columbus police search warrant alleges that 50-year-old Rhonda Reese used Midwest Horse Fair's account to make more than $200,000 in personal purchases, including her college tuition.

Columbus Police Lt. Dennis Weiner tells the Wisconsin State Journal that Reese was arrested Monday during a traffic stop in Columbus. She was released Thursday on a signature bond pending formal charges.

Columbia County District Attorney Jane Kohlwey says she expects to file the charges in January. Weiner says those charges will include theft in a business setting greater than $10,000 and fraudulent writings.

Weiner says Reese is expected to return to court next month.

