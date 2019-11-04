Former Madison hospital worker sentenced to 4 years prison for child porn

Programming Notice

Posted: Nov 04, 2019 05:22 PM CST

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 05:22 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - A former Madison hospital worker was sentenced to four years in prison and three years of extended supervision Monday for possession of child pornography.

Patrick Manning, 39, was arrested in January 2018 and charged with 19 felony counts of child pornography. According to a criminal complaint, investigators found more than 2,000 images of violent child porn depicting babies and toddlers on his computer.

A judge ordered Manning not to have contact with any non-family member under the age of 18.

 

