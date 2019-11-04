Former Madison hospital worker sentenced to 4 years prison for child porn
MADISON, Wis. - A former Madison hospital worker was sentenced to four years in prison and three years of extended supervision Monday for possession of child pornography.
Patrick Manning, 39, was arrested in January 2018 and charged with 19 felony counts of child pornography. According to a criminal complaint, investigators found more than 2,000 images of violent child porn depicting babies and toddlers on his computer.
A judge ordered Manning not to have contact with any non-family member under the age of 18.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Michigan affirms offer to share Asian carp project costs
- Man arrested after charging officer with shovel, resisting arrest, police say
- Driver of stolen SUV crashes, abandons vehicle, police say
- La Valle man arrested following crash of vehicle that struck guide wire to power pole
- Aluminum Christmas tree exhibit to return to Madison, celebrate 60 years of Evergleam trees
- Police arrest man after he jumps into front window of bus, runs away uninjured