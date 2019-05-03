Former UW sorority house director accused of embezzling over $225k

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The former house director for a University of Wisconsin sorority is accused of embezzling more than $225,000 from the group over a period of six years.

Madison police issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for 61-year-old Pamela A. Dorton. She's facing charges of theft and fraudulent writings.

Authorities say Dorton was fired from her job at Delta Delta Delta sorority in early 2016 for violating terms of her contract. The complaint says student leaders at the house later came to suspect she had been making unauthorized purchases on a sorority credit card.

According to the complaint, Dorton doctored invoices from Sam's Club to cover up unapproved purchases she was making for unauthorized items for such as TVs, DVDs, tires, clothing and bedding. She also purchased multiple gift cards, including buying 40 $200 gift cards in less than two weeks at the end of 2015.

Dorton had been house director at the sorority since 2008, taking care of such things as ordering food, planning meals and overseeing property management and maintenance.

The loss from March 22, 2009 to June 30, 2013, just from the credit card fraud alone, the amount was $69,735.02 and the period from July 1, 2013 to January 2, 2016, was $156,296.06 for a grand total of $226,031.07.

A telephone listing for Dorton could not be found.

The complaint also said that the Michigan Department of Treasury and a sorority in Rhode Island had contacted a Madison detective in October 2016 because they were trying to locate Dorton.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.