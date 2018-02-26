WEATHER ALERT

Five sent to hospital in car vs. buggy crash

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 06:03 PM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 07:14 PM CST

CAZENOVIA, Wis. - Authorities said 5 people have been transported to the hospital, following a vehicle vs. buggy crash in Cazenovia.

Authorities are still at the scene of the crash processing the scene.

