Police: No arrests yet in Fitchburg homicide investigation

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Fitchburg police said the department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a house on Lyman Lane Sunday night.

Police were called to the home on the 2700 block of Lyman Lane, just off of South Fish Hatchery Road, at 9:06 p.m. Sunday. A caller reported finding the man dead.

The Fitchburg Police Department says they're investigating the death as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing and police are not releasing the man's name as of Monday morning.

Police on the scene say they aren’t aware of any arrests made in a homicide they’re investigating. Police confirm a person was found dead Sunday at 9:00 pm at the 2700 block. Officers say an autopsy is still going on #news3now pic.twitter.com/VeH5ns7H0l — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) August 26, 2019

This residential area in Fitchburg is the site of a homicide investigation. Police responded to reports of a death just after 9:00 pm Sunday and ruled it a homicide. The circumstances of it are not being released right now. Authorities still here at 2700 Lyman Lane. pic.twitter.com/pILl2K1rOq — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) August 26, 2019

An autopsy is being scheduled for Monday morning.

Officers at the scene told News 3 Now that they aren't aware that any arrests have been made in the case yet.

Anyone who has information, including those who may have home surveillance video in the area, is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.