Police: No arrests yet in Fitchburg homicide investigation

Victim's autopsy scheduled Monday morning

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 04:55 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:30 AM CDT

Fitchburg police investigate homicide

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Fitchburg police said the department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a house on Lyman Lane Sunday night.

Police were called to the home on the 2700 block of Lyman Lane, just off of South Fish Hatchery Road, at 9:06 p.m. Sunday. A caller reported finding the man dead.

The Fitchburg Police Department says they're investigating the death as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing and police are not releasing the man's name as of Monday morning.

 

 

 

 

An autopsy is being scheduled for Monday morning.

Officers at the scene told News 3 Now that they aren't aware that any arrests have been made in the case yet. 

Anyone who has information, including those who may have home surveillance video in the area, is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300.

