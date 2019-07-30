Fitchburg police arrest 14-year-old girl accused of stealing from cars

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Fitchburg police say they've arrested a 14-year-old girl on suspicion of stealing items from cars.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Hartwicke Drive at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a burglary. While they were investigating, they received another call for suspicious activity nearby on Brian Lane, where two people were reportedly entering vehicles and possibly stealing items from them.

The two suspects ran from officers, but a 14-year-old girl was caught and arrested. A K9 was unable to track down the other suspect. Fitchburg police say the suspects are also connected to another car burglary on the 3000 block of Purdy Station.

The 14-year-old girl was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of burglary, theft and resisting an officer.

