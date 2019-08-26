Fitchburg homicide victim was Verona High School student, school official confirms

PHOTOS: Fitchburg police investigating homicide after man found dead Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] The victim in the Fitchburg homicide investigation was a student at Verona High School, a school official confirmed to News 3 Now.

VERONA, Wis. - The victim in the Fitchburg homicide investigation was a student at Verona High School, a school official confirmed to News 3 Now.

Verona Area School District public information officer Kelly Kloepping said that a letter sent to families Monday announcing the death of a student over the weekend is related to the homicide investigation in Fitchburg.

In the letter, Verona High School principal Pam Hammen said the school was sending out the letter so that families can monitor their children's emotional well-being.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the unfortunate news of the death of one of our Verona Area High School students which occurred over this past weekend," Hammen wrote. "First and foremost, our deepest sympathies go to the family of this student. At this time, we are not able to release the name of the student as the investigation continues, nor do we know any further details about the incident at this time."

Police on the scene say they aren't aware of any arrests made in a homicide they're investigating. Police confirm a person was found dead Sunday at 9:00 pm at the 2700 block. Officers say an autopsy is still going on #news3now pic.twitter.com/VeH5ns7H0l — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) August 26, 2019

Fitchburg police were called to a home in the 2700 block of Lyman Lane at 9:06 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person found dead. Officials said they're investigating the death as a homicide, but withheld the male's identity. An autopsy was scheduled Monday.

Officers at the scene told News 3 Now that they aren't aware that any arrests have been made in the case yet.

Anyone with information related to the investigation, including anyone who may have home surveillance video in the area, is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300.

