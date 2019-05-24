Police say fire at north Madison home not a random act

PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to structure fire on Madison's north side, MFD reports Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ]

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said a fire at a northside apartment Thursday night was not a random act.

Madison police said officers and the fire department are investigating after two people reportedly forced their way inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Ruskin Street and allegedly started a fire about 9:45 p.m.

Police said in an updated release Friday that there is no threat to the community, and detectives are working with Madison Fire Department investigators to determine how and why the fire started.

Fire officials said the fire was contained and the road was cleared in less than 2 hours Thursday.

The victim told police two male suspects forced their way into the apartment. The victim ran into the bathroom and locked the door, the release said.

The victim told police he began smelling smoke and was able to escape from the apartment by climbing out the bathroom window.

According to the release, the victim was not injured, but the residence was damaged by fire and smoke. The building has four apartment units. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

