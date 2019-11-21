Firefighter's vehicle stolen in Oregon when responding to auto collision

OREGON, Wis. - A 2012 four-door maroon Dodge Ram 1500 belonging to an Oregon firefighter was stolen around 9 p.m. Wednesday, but then later located outside Oregon.

According to a Facebook post, the firefighter left home at 9 p.m. to respond to an auto collision with injuries on Highway 14. In the rush to help those in the collision, he left his keys inside the truck and took the car from the fire station's parking lot.

Someone stole the vehicle while he was helping on the scene.

Oregon Area Fire/EMS District posted on Facebook, alerting the community to be on the lookout for the vehicle. Later, the vehicle was found outside the village. The vehicle is not back in the firefighter's possession, pending further investigation.

*****Update, Vehicle has been found**** Vehicle was located. It was found outside the Village, more information will be... Posted by Oregon Area Fire/EMS District on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.