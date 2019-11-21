Firefighter's vehicle stolen in Oregon when responding to auto collision
OREGON, Wis. - A 2012 four-door maroon Dodge Ram 1500 belonging to an Oregon firefighter was stolen around 9 p.m. Wednesday, but then later located outside Oregon.
According to a Facebook post, the firefighter left home at 9 p.m. to respond to an auto collision with injuries on Highway 14. In the rush to help those in the collision, he left his keys inside the truck and took the car from the fire station's parking lot.
Someone stole the vehicle while he was helping on the scene.
Oregon Area Fire/EMS District posted on Facebook, alerting the community to be on the lookout for the vehicle. Later, the vehicle was found outside the village. The vehicle is not back in the firefighter's possession, pending further investigation.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Woman arrested on suspicion of 2nd OWI, crashing into Madison business
- Hunters kill 10 elk in Wisconsin's second hunt
- MPD: Woman allegedly steals SUV, runs over owner during robbery
- Silver Alert canceled, man who went missing in New Berlin found
- 'Trouble in Toyland' report brings up concerns with slime, magnets
- Firefighter's vehicle stolen in Oregon when responding to auto collision