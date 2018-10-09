Fire officials seek info on Janesville apartment fire

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville fire officials are asking for the public's help regarding a fire investigation.

The Janesville Fire Department said investigators are looking for information regarding the fire that broke out at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at 1616 Morningside Drive.

Dozens of people were evacuated from the building, the fire department said. A dog was rescued from one of the apartments and was returned to its owner. There were no reports of injuries.

Officials said the fire started as an outside fire and involved a propane grill on a deck.

Anyone with information that would help in the investigation is asked to call Fire Marshal Sue North at 608-751-2809.

