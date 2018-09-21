Felon, Madison man sentenced for having firearm, selling drugs

Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was sentenced Thursday for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing drugs to distribute, according to a release.

Andrew Boyd Jr., 33, was sentenced to 50 months in prison and five years of supervised release, officials said. He pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to distribute on June 28.

Boyd has three prior drug felony convictions from Chicago, according to the release. After serving a six-year sentence with the Illinois Department of Corrections, he moved to Madison, officials said.

Boyd delivered heroin to an informant four times in February and March 2018, according to the release. He was arrested March 30, and admitted to selling heroin and crack cocaine. He said his source was in Chicago.

Boyd also told officers his drugs were at his house, along with a revolver in a safe, according to the release. Officers executed a search warrant and found 16 grams of heroin, 7.2 grams of crack cocaine and a .44-caliber revolver with a serial number scratched off.