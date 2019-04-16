Father taken into custody after child turns his drug paraphernalia over to principal, sheriff says

FENNIMORE, Wis. - A man was arrested after his child turned over his drug paraphernalia to the child's high school principal, according to a release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The release says the child located methamphetamine-related items in a duffel bag while getting ready for school on Friday. According to the release, the child turned over the items shortly after arriving to Fennimore High School.

Officers with the Fennimore Police Department responded and took possession of the duffel bag. The child discovered a glass smoking device and digital scale inside the bag, according to officers.

Since the child lives in the township of Fennimore, the Fennimore Police Department turned the investigation over to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the 39-year-old father was uncooperative with law enforcement officers. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia and two counts of felony bail jumping. He was placed on a probation hold, according to the release.

Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman says the father was taken to the Grant County Jail and remains in custody without bond.

This matter will be referred to the Grant County District Attorney’s Office for criminal charges.

