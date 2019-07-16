Father, several kids home when house damaged during shooting, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say a man and several children were inside a home that was damaged during a shooting late Monday night.

The family lives on Post Road, which is off Fish Hatchery Road.

The glass inside the family’s front door was shattered as a result of the shooting.

According to a release by the Madison Police Department, the man was in the kitchen, one child was in the living room and two others were upstairs sleeping when the shooting happened.

Responding officers noticed the home’s siding also was damaged in two spots and believe the damage was caused by bullets.

No one was hurt and the bullets did not enter the interior of the house, according to the release.

At this time, Madison police do not feel this family was targeted

A neighbor told police they believed the bangs were caused by fireworks.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.