Father, several kids home when house damaged during shooting, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say a man and several children were inside a home that was damaged during a shooting late Monday night.
The family lives on Post Road, which is off Fish Hatchery Road.
The glass inside the family’s front door was shattered as a result of the shooting.
According to a release by the Madison Police Department, the man was in the kitchen, one child was in the living room and two others were upstairs sleeping when the shooting happened.
Responding officers noticed the home’s siding also was damaged in two spots and believe the damage was caused by bullets.
No one was hurt and the bullets did not enter the interior of the house, according to the release.
At this time, Madison police do not feel this family was targeted
A neighbor told police they believed the bangs were caused by fireworks.
