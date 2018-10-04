Father pleads guilty in death of toddler son

Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - A Wisconsin Rapids father has pleaded guilty to killing his 15-month-old son.

James Georgeson, 33, was convicted of second-degree reckless homicide Wednesday in a plea agreement with prosecutors. Georgeson called 911 in February 2017 to report his son wasn't breathing. The child was taken to a Wisconsin Rapids hospital and died two days later.

Autopsy results showed the child died of brain injuries after being shaken. Georgeson initially told investigators his son was napping and woke up gasping for air. Georgeson later said he became upset when the boy threw a sippy cup.

Georgeson was already on probation for child neglect when he killed his son. Sentencing is scheduled in December.