Fatal shooting of man, daughter investigated as homicides

MANITOWOC, Wis. - Manitowoc police say the deaths of a father and daughter are being investigated as a double homicide.

Richard Miller, 51, and his 19-year-old daughter, Jocelyn Miller, were found fatally shot in a home on Sunday.

WLUK-TV reports police have not announced any arrests, but say they don't believe the public is in danger.