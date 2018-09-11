Fatal shooting of man, daughter investigated as homicides
MANITOWOC, Wis. - Manitowoc police say the deaths of a father and daughter are being investigated as a double homicide.
Richard Miller, 51, and his 19-year-old daughter, Jocelyn Miller, were found fatally shot in a home on Sunday.
WLUK-TV reports police have not announced any arrests, but say they don't believe the public is in danger.
Local And Regional News
- City to host info sessions on community bonds program
- Toddler rescued from Menasha fire has died
- Fatal shooting of man, daughter investigated as homicides
- World of Variety stores to close, owner calls community's reaction 'phenomenal'
- Wisconsin sees algae blooms after flooding
- Residents allowed home after gas leak in Wisconsin village