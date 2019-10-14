Evansville man faces 7th OWI following crash, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. - An Evansville man was arrested on suspicion of his seventh offense of operating while intoxicated following a crash in Janesville.

Police were called out to the West Court Street and Austin Road intersection around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

A vehicle was struck by a car traveling west on West Court Street when it failed to stop at a stop sign, according to a release by the Janesville Police Department. Curt L. Baumer, 38, was driving the vehicle that failed to stop, police said.

Baumer was arrested on suspicion of his seventh OWI offense, police said.

Baumer is being held at the Rock County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.