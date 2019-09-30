Eight to 10 gunshots reported on 2300 block of East Washington Ave., police say

MADISON, Wis. - An East Washington Avenue resident said she heard eight to 10 gunshots around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, according to an incident report.

Police said she reported the noise the next morning when she woke up and found three shell casings in the bike lane on the road. According to the report, an officer canvassed and found a couple of other people who reported hearing the noise the night before. Police said no one reported the gunshots at the time they were fired.

According to the report, there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

