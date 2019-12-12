Woman arrested after educator punched in face, kicked while in fetal position, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A woman was arrested after allegedly punching and throwing an educator to the ground.

Lacandis Walker is in custody on suspicion of felony battery to school employees and disorderly conduct.

Officers were called to Orchard Ridge Elementary around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses said a woman came into the school office looking to speak to several staff members about how her child was disciplined at school, according to Joel DeSpain, a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department.

The victim is one of the staff members the woman was looking for and happened to walk into the office, DeSpain said.

Witnesses told police the woman went toward the educator, grabbed her hair, punched her in the face and head and threw her to the ground.

The educator went into a fetal position, covering her head and face while the suspect delivered punches and kicks, DeSpain said. Other staff members helped pulled the woman off her.

The victim went into an office and the door was locked, DeSpain said. A colleague told police the victim was crying and saying, "I was just doing my job."

Police said the suspect left before police got to school.

The victim was taken to an emergency room and treated for facial and head injuries, police said.

The Madison Police Department will be requesting the district attorney ask for bail restrictions that prohibit the suspect from being on Madison Metropolitan School District property.

