Edgerton police ask residents not to catch, relocate cats

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

EDGERTON, Wis. - The Edgerton Police Department is asking residents not to relocate cats after a few complaints of an individual catching cats and taking them outside the city.

Police Chief Robert Kowalski said the department told a person who was allegedly doing that to cease and desist.

In a Facebook post last week, the department said that the city has ordinances regarding stray cats, and that going on someone's else's property to remove an animal that doesn't belong to you could be investigated as trespassing and theft.

To address animal nuisances or complaints, the department asks people call the non-emergency dispatch center at 608-757-2244.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.