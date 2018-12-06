Man safely gets daughter out of car before carjackers take Prius, personal belongings

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - An Edgerton man was able to safely get his 3-year-old daughter out of their car before two carjackers left with it and his personal belongings Wednesday around 5:52 p.m., police said.

According to an incident report, the 34-year-old father picked up his daughter Wednesday afternoon from La Petite Academy on the west side and strapped her into her car seat. Before the man could leave, two masked men pulled open both front doors of his Toyota Prius.

The man on the driver's side pointed a handgun from 1 or 2 feet away at the father's head. Police said the man with the gun demanded the victim get out of the car. After doing so, police said the gunman went through the victim's pockets and took his wallet.

The father was able to get his daughter out of the car before the two carjackers took his Prius.

Madison police offers swarmed the area and recovered the car in the 7500 block of Tree Lane.

The incident report said the car was found with music playing and its front doors left open.

The two robbers had left with the victim's wallet and electronics, including his work laptop.

The two carjackers are black males, between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall. They were both last seen wearing black masks and black clothing.

