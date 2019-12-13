East High School students find cameras in their hotel rooms during school-sponsored conference
MINNEAPOLIS - Students from Madison's East High School reportedly found recording devices in their hotel rooms when they were staying at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Minneapolis.
East High School has put a school teacher on leave, according to the district's public information officer Timothy LeMonds. He said the choice was made to put the teacher on leave as a precaution.
Minneapolis police are looking into the investigation and have alerted Madison police about the case.
Students from both East High School and West High School were at the school-sponsored conference, but only students from East High School found the devices in their rooms. The investigation is still continuing.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- America's Best Flowers to close Christmas Eve
- Oregon police searching for man involved in armed bank robbery
- Janesville police arrest 3 suspects in home break-in on city's east side
- Woman accused of beating Madison teacher on $500 signature bond
- 'This is the season of giving': Holiday shoppers give back to those who need it most
- Complaint: Madison man says he 'used three boxes of condoms' while having sex with 13-year-old girl