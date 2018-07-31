Crime

Drunken SUV driver injured in crash with spruce tree, police say

Posted: July 31, 2018 10:54 AM CDT

Updated: July 31, 2018 10:54 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A drunken driver was injured Monday night when she struck a tree on Madison's east side, police said. 

Madison police said 28-year-old Kirstie R. Hanson was driving an SUV in the 2200 block of North Sherman Avenue at 10:31 p.m. when she struck a large spruce tree. Police said the tree prevented the SUV from smashing into a home.

According to the report, the collision left a debris field across a couple of lawns, with at least one window of a nearby house broken. Bottles of alcohol were found inside the heavily damaged SUV.

Hanson was taken to a hospital with broken ribs and other non-life-threatening injuries, police said. She was arrested on suspicion of third-offense operating while intoxicated.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration