Drunken SUV driver injured in crash with spruce tree, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A drunken driver was injured Monday night when she struck a tree on Madison's east side, police said.
Madison police said 28-year-old Kirstie R. Hanson was driving an SUV in the 2200 block of North Sherman Avenue at 10:31 p.m. when she struck a large spruce tree. Police said the tree prevented the SUV from smashing into a home.
According to the report, the collision left a debris field across a couple of lawns, with at least one window of a nearby house broken. Bottles of alcohol were found inside the heavily damaged SUV.
Hanson was taken to a hospital with broken ribs and other non-life-threatening injuries, police said. She was arrested on suspicion of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
