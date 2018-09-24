Crime

Drunken driver crashes SUV, jumps into Yahara River, police say

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 04:05 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2018 04:20 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A drunken woman was pulled from the Yahara River in downtown Madison after a crash Monday morning, police said. 

Madison police said concerned neighbors helped pull the intoxicated 32-year-old Oregon woman out of the river after she jumped in following the crash.

Witnesses said the SUV the woman was driving left the roadway on Riverside Drive about 10 a.m., went up a bike path entrance and over some rocks, before hitting a tree near the river.

According to the report, the woman wasn't seriously hurt but was taken to a hospital.

She will be cited on suspicion of first-offense drunken driving, police said.

