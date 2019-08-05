Drunken driver crashes into house, trapping woman in bedroom, sheriff says

CCSO

COLUMBUS, Wis. - A driver and a person who was inside her home were injured in a drunken driving crash in Columbia County on Sunday, according to a news release.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded Sunday to a report of a vehicle that had run into the side of a house. A Columbia County dispatcher said the crash happened in the Columbus area.

Deputies arrived to find a car entirely inside what appeared to be a bedroom of the house, according to the report. One person in who was in the bedroom was trapped by the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said Monday that the person's injuries were unknown at the time of the news release. A male resident was present but wasn't injured.

According to the report, the sole male occupant of the vehicle sustained numerous non-life threatening injuries and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

It appeared that the vehicle was headed north on Highway 89 and failed to negotiate a right turn, left the road and crashed into the house, the sheriff's office said.

Alcohol and speed appeared to be factors in the crash, and the incident remained under investigation Monday, the release said.

