Drug dealer sentenced to 17 years for friend's overdose

MADISON, Wis. - A 40-year-old Beaver Dam woman was sentenced to seven years of confinement and 10 years of extended supervision after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in August for supplying drugs that caused Karen Sadowski to overdose and die, according to a news release.

On Aug. 27, 2016, Jackie Meyer and Sadowski, along with Meyer's young children drove to Madison to buy cocaine and heroin, according to the release. Meyer and Sadowski then returned to Meyer's home, where Sadowski took the drugs. Officials said Sadowski then laid down and said she wasn't feeling well.

According to the release, Meyer and her fiance checked on Sadowski a few hours later and found her unresponsive. Meyer left the residence while her fiance stayed and said Meyer had not been at the residence for more than a week.

In the spring of 2017, Meyer was pulled over for speeding, officials said. According to the release, the officer noticed signs of impairment and Meyer had troubles remembering the names and birthdates of her two children who were in the car at the time.

The release said officers found two syringes and heroin in the car during the investigation. Meyer also admitted to using heroin that day, according to the release.

At Meyer's sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Thompson said, "Jackie Meyer has a documented history of providing illegal drugs to people. In this instance, Meyer's act of supplying heroin resulted in the tragic overdose death of Karen Sadowski. Ms. Meyer needs to be returned to prison for substantial confinement."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.