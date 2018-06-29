Drivers go to police station to settle road rage dispute, both arrested, officials say

Dane County Sheriff's Office Alexia Hunter

MADISON, Wis. - Both drivers who went to a Madison police station Thursday night to settle a dispute were charged in connection with the road rage incident, officials said.

A 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old Alexia Hunter went to the South Police District around 7:30 p.m. after the two got into a traffic incident in the area of Greenway Cross and Fish Hatchery Road, according to a release.

Hunter told officers the 16-year-old, who was driving an SUV, followed her from Pike Drive, onto Greenway Cross, then to Fish Hatchery Road and West Badger Road, officials said. The 16-year-old allegedly rammed the back of Hunter’s Toyota RAV4 several times.

Hunter told police at one point the 16-year-old pulled in front of her vehicle and stopped in the roadway, according to the release. When the 16-year-old started to drive away, Hunter told police she rammed the back of his vehicle to try and get him to stop. The window of the teen’s Lincoln Navigator shattered during the incident.

The 16-year-old told officers the opposite, saying Hunter followed him from Pike Drive, according to the release. He said words were exchanged between passengers in the vehicles, and Hunter was at fault for damage to his vehicle.

Both vehicles were significantly damaged in the front, sides and back, police said.

The parties involved in the incident knew each other, and there was obviously a pre-existing dispute, officials said.

The teen was turned over to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center and Hunter was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.