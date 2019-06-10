Driver speeding 35 mph over limit faces 6th drunken driving charge, police say
MCFARLAND, Wis. - A driver who was stopped for speeding early Monday in McFarland is facing a repeat drunken driving charge, police said.
The McFarland Police Department said officers observed at 1:22 a.m. a car traveling 90 mph on Highway 51 near Siggelkow Road in a 55 mph zone.
According to the report, the driver, Michael McComb, 40, displayed signs of impairment. Officers conducted field sobriety tests and he was arrested. McComb was booked into the Dane County Jail.
He was cited on suspicion of speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the report.
McFarland police said charges of operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office for review.
