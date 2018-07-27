Driver sentenced to 2 years in fatal pedestrian crash
JUNEAU, Wis. - A Reeseville man accused of fatally striking a pedestrian after inhaling aerosol has been sentenced to 2 years in prison.
Twenty-three-year-old Cody Buechel earlier pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in the 2015 death of 17-year-old Lukas Jaeger, of Juneau. He was struck as he walked with five friends along Highway G in Lowell. None of the others were injured.
Buechel allegedly told officers he had dropped his can of soda and was reaching for it when he veered off the road and struck Jaeger. Buechel initially denied inhaling from an aerosol can, but later admitted to huffing just prior to driving.
A judge in Dodge County Friday also ordered Buechel to serve 4 years of extended supervision and pay about $15,000 in restitution.
Local And Regional News
- 'Pay what you can' restaurant set to open in Madison
- Vehicle containing 1-year-old child involved in car chase across state lines
- Golf course burglary under investigation
- 'Loving and hardworking' Whitewater Police Department K-9 officer died Friday
- Want to take part in the CrossFit Games festivities?
- Video shows blast from deadly Sun Prairie explosion