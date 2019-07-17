Driver's stuck foot under brake pedal leads to truck rear-ending, sheriff says

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - A foot stuck under a brake pedal led to a crash in Grant County on Monday, officials said.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was driving on Highway 81 just north of Platteville at 12:39 p.m. when he came upon a crash that just occurred.

According to the report, 29-year-old Michael Tillman, of Dubuque, was driving his 2012 Chevy Silverado north on Highway 81 and slowed to turn into a business parking lot. Michelle Paulson, 34, of Belmont, was driving her 2001 Chevy Impala North on Highway 81 and saw the truck about to turn.

The sheriff's office said Paulson's foot became stuck under her brake pedal and she couldn't brake. Paulson struck the rear of of the truck in front of her. Tillman and Paulson were both treated by Southwest Health EMS. A 55-year-old and a juvenile passenger in the truck were not injured.

Both vehicles received heavy damage, according to the report. The Platteville Police Department, Platteville Fire Department and SOS towing assisted at the scene.

The sheriff said the crash remains under investigation.

