Driver's education teacher convicted of enticement

cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com File photo

APPLETON, Wis. - A driver's education teacher in Appleton has been convicted of child enticement.

Charles Rodgers, 74, pleaded no contest to the charge in Outagamie County Circuit Court Thursday. Charges of attempted sexual assault by a school staff member and exposing child to harmful descriptions were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

An investigation began when a teenage girl said Rodgers made sexual comments to her and touched her inappropriately during a behind-the-wheel lesson.

No sentencing date has been set.

