Driver on interstate heads to State Patrol post for passenger in medical emergency, officials say

DEFOREST, Wis. - A passenger in a vehicle on the interstate Thursday suffered a medical emergency, prompting the driver to request help from the Wisconsin State Patrol post near DeForest, according to a news release.

State Patrol said the communications center in DeForest received a call from a woman driving south on I-90 reporting that her husband was having a heart attack. She said she was on her way to the DeForest post with him, and that he needed an automated external defibrillator, or AED.

A law enforcement dispatcher with EMT training called for assistance from any personnel in the post and grabbed the AED, according to State Patrol. Dispatchers continued to provide instructions to the caller and gave directions to the DeForest post.

Upon the vehicle's arrival, State Patrol personnel attended to the man who wasn't breathing and had no pulse, officials said. The AED device was applied to to him and compressions-only CPR was administered.

According to the report, DeForest EMS and Madison paramedics arrived and took over patient care. A heart rhythm was reestablished on the patient and he was transported to the hospital by DeForest EMS.

