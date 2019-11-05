Driver of stolen SUV crashes, abandons vehicle, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The driver of a stolen vehicle ran away from the area after crashing on Madison's east side Sunday night, police said.

Madison police said a 2013 Nissan Rogue struck a retaining wall on Bradford Lane at 9 p.m. and the driver's side airbag deployed.

Neighbors told police they saw a woman behind the wheel trying to drive away, but the SUV was no longer operable.

Police said the Rogue had been stolen earlier Sunday from the 1800 block of Fordem Avenue. The owner had left the SUV running, unlocked and unattended.

According to the report, the Rogue was heavily damaged in the crash.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.