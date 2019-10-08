Driver of pickup on wrong side of road faces 3rd OWI charge, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man who was driving on the wrong side of the road and nearly caused a collision Monday night is facing a repeat drunken driving charge, police said.

The Madison Police Department said a 61-year-old Madison man was driving to the grocery store at about 7:30 p.m. when, just a few blocks from his house, he spotted a pickup truck coming right at him on McKee Road.

According to the report, the victim was headed east, but the truck was going west in the wrong lane. To avoid a head-on collision, the victim pulled his car hard left just before the vehicles would have collided.

Police said that man's car was heavily damaged, but he told a responding officer that "miraculously" he was not injured. The truck's driver never stopped.

Police said the pickup driver, 51-year-old Dale J. Ring, continued on, despite sparks flying from a damaged passenger side front rim, which no longer had a tire.

According to the report, a witness saw Ring eventually abandon the truck on Stratton Way and walk away.

Police K-9 Slim and his partner, Officer Carren Corcoran, led a successful track to the intersection of South High Point Road and Snowmist Trail, where the driver was found and arrested on suspicion of his third drunken driving offense.

