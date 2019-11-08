Driver injured in head-on collision with suspected impaired driver: 'He came straight at me'

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman suffered a broken bone and spinal injury when an impaired driver struck her head-on on Madison's east side Thursday afternoon, police said.

Madison police said 34-year-old Kenneth A. Lutomski, of Cudahy, was driving a large white rental truck on Williamson Street at about 1:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police the rental truck was over the road, driving recklessly and slowing down for no reason as it went from John Nolen Drive onto Williamson Street.

A 53-year-old woman was driving a compact car in the 1000 block of Williamson Street when she saw Lutomski's truck coming at her head-on. Police said Lutomski swerved from his lane of traffic into the oncoming lane and the vehicles collided.

At the hospital, the woman told police, "There was nowhere to go ... he came straight at me." She suffered a broken ankle and a spinal fracture, police said.

According to the report, a 27-year-old Madison woman told police that before the head-on crash, the truck swerved at her car, sideswiping it and causing damage. Other drivers reported near misses.

Police said the truck's driver appeared drowsy with pinpoint pupils and droopy eyelids. He admitted to being a heroin user, but denied using the drug Thursday. Following field sobriety tests, he was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and was cited on suspicion of deviating from the designated lane.

