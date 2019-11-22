Driver fled on foot during traffic stop for equipment violation in McFarland, police say

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MCFARLAND, Wis. - McFarland police officers stopped a vehicle at 1:09 a.m. Thursday in the area of Siggelkow Road and Valley Drive for an equipment violation.

According to a release, shortly after officers contacted the occupants of the vehicle, the driver fled the traffic stop on foot. The driver was found in the 5100 block of Unity Way in Madison through a K-9 track. Christopher L. Somersett Jr., the 24-year-old driver, was located at the residence and taken into custody.

Officers found a loaded handgun and methamphetamine in the vehicle, the release said.

Somersett was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting/obstructing officers and a parole violation.

The passenger of the car, Jeremy E. Waugh, 34, was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.