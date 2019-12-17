Drunken driver crashes into car on Beltline, tells police he wasn't driving, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a man Monday night after he crashed into the rear of another vehicle on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive, according to an incident report.

According to the report, the driver who caused the crash told police there was another person in his vehicle who was driving at the time of the crash. Police went on to search the area with people on the ground, a drone in the air and by using the Madison Fire Department's thermal imaging camera to make sure there was not another person in the area.

Police did not find another person, and they determined the at-fault driver was 23-year-old Sage Krzykowski, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, the release said.

Krzykowski was cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated - third offense, failure to keep vehicle under control and operating without a valid license.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.