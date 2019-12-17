Drunken driver crashes into car on Beltline, tells police he wasn't driving, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a man Monday night after he crashed into the rear of another vehicle on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive, according to an incident report.
According to the report, the driver who caused the crash told police there was another person in his vehicle who was driving at the time of the crash. Police went on to search the area with people on the ground, a drone in the air and by using the Madison Fire Department's thermal imaging camera to make sure there was not another person in the area.
Police did not find another person, and they determined the at-fault driver was 23-year-old Sage Krzykowski, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, the release said.
Krzykowski was cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated - third offense, failure to keep vehicle under control and operating without a valid license.
