Driver calls 911 to report stolen vehicle while eluding officer in same vehicle, police say

MIDDLETON, Wis. - A driver who eluded police Tuesday night during a traffic stop called and falsely reported the vehicle had been stolen while he was driving away, Middleton police said.

A Middleton police officer attempted a traffic stop around 6:10 p.m. on a white Dodge Neon in the 2100 block of Allen Boulevard after the vehicle failed to obey a traffic sign, according to a release. The driver did not stop and eluded the officer.

A few minutes later, 27-year-old Ricky Warren, of Madison, called 911 to report that his vehicle, the one that eluded the officer, was just stolen from the 6500 block of University Avenue, officials said. Warren told police the vehicle was stolen by three masked men who had handguns and pulled him from the vehicle.

Officers found evidence in the 6500 block of University Avenue that negated Warren’s story, and after further investigation and receiving witness statements, officers determined that Warren himself was driving the Neon when it failed to stop for the stop sign, according to the release. Warren called 911 while still driving the car to report it as stolen.

Warren was eventually arrested on tentative charges of attempting to elude and obstructing an officer.

