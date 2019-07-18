Drinking buddy causes significant damage to victim's ear in rock attack, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Things turned violent suddenly Wednesday after a man was attacked by a person he'd been drinking with, police said.

Madison police said the two men had been drinking together throughout much of Wednesday when one man attacked the other in the head with what police described as a "football-sized" rock as they walked on South Brearly Street near Williamson Street.

The 48-year old victim was temporarily knocked out and taken to a hospital with facial injuries and significant damage to an ear, according to the report.

The 31-year-old suspect left the scene, police said.

Madison police investigators said they have probable cause to arrest the attacker on suspicion of substantial battery.

A witness who provided first aid to the victim told police the rock attack was unprovoked, and the two men appeared to have been getting along fine until it took place.

